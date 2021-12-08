UK TV presenter calls Prince Harry 'total halfwit' after Duke's latest interview

Prince Harry is underfired for his remarks made during a latest interview.

He was talked about his position at startup company BetterUp during the interview.

The Duke of Sussex is receiving backlash after advising people to leave their jobs in favor of preserving their mental health.

British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan joined hundreds of people who criticized him over his remarks.



Commenting on a Daily Mail report headlined "Prince Harry is SLAMMED on social media for saying that leaving your job will bolster 'mental health awakening," Morgan said "He really is a total halfwit."

In March, Piers Morgan left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV after his long-running criticism of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle reached a crescendo over the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan, 55, a former presenter on CNN, had accused the couple of damaging the royal family and seeking publicity on their own terms without accepting the responsibility and scrutiny that come with their position.

He made his name in the cut-throat world of the British popular press, the “tabloids”, becoming the youngest editor of a title at 28 when Rupert Murdoch appointed him at the News of the World. He later ran the Daily Mirror.

Morgan later moved into television, appearing as a judge on the reality shows America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent, and spent three years hosting a poorly received chat show on CNN, replacing Larry King.