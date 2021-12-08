Sajal Aly dishes her relationship with Maths: 'Was very traumatic'

Actor Sajal Aly is spilling the beans on her first failure in life.
In a rare clip during an interview with Nida Yasir, the Khel Khel Mein stars Sajal and Bilal Abbas Khan touched upon their first failure in life.
"Where do I start from?" Sajal asked co-star Bilal Abbas Khan, prompting a nod from him.
"I think you can fail in any step of your life, even during school tests. I remember I was very bad at Maths and I failed once," shared Sajal.
She continued, "In fact, my relationship with Maths was very traumatic. We never became friends. Not like I did not try, I really tried hard but the subject did not like me [laughs]."
