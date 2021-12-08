Ankita Lokhande admitted to hospital ahead of wedding

Lokhande, former girlfriend of late Sushant Singh Rajput, was rushed to the hospital with a leg injury

Ankita Lokhande, former girlfriend of late Sushant Singh Rajput, has been admitted to the hospital just days before her wedding to beau Vicky Jain.

A source close to the Pavitra Rishta actress told Pinkvilla that she was rushed to a hospital last night after hurting her leg.

“Ankita sprained her leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She has now been discharged but advised bed rest by the doctors,” said the source.





No other details about Ankita’s health were shared.

The TV star is all set to tie the knot with long-time beau Vicky next week, kicking off wedding celebrations weeks in advance with a bachelorette party on November 17.