Selena Gomez to produce true crime series for new streaming service

Gomez will be producing a Spanish true crime docuseries for Univision's new service

Selena Gomez is all set to don the producer’s hat once again after signing a deal with Univision to produce her first Spanish-language series.

According to People, Gomez and her production company, July Moon Productions, will be producing the true crime docuseries Mi Vecino, El Cartel (The Cartel Among Us), which will air on Univision’s upcoming streaming service.

Talking about the series, which will follow the murder of a former cartel lawyer, Gomez said, “As a true crime fan, I was immediately captivated when I heard the story surrounding the homicide of Juan Guerrero Chapa.”

“Not only did it take place close to my hometown in Texas, but it was also a story unlike anything I've ever heard. I am excited to partner with Univision and really pull back the layers of his double life,” she added.

Univision’s streaming service is expected to launch in 2022.