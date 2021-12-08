Kourtney Kardashian wishes her romance with Travis Barker ‘never ends’

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has expressed her wish that her romance with fiancé Travis Barker 'never ends'.
The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and captioned it, “Halloween on Christmas”, a reference to the lyrics from the song ‘I Miss You’ by his band.
The lovebirds can be seen wearing black and white skeleton print tops.
Kourtney, 42 can’t stop gushing over the photo and wished their romance never ends.
She commented, “We’ll wish this never ends.”
Kourtney and the US musician got engaged in October this year after dating for nearly a year since January.
She has never been engaged or married before Barker. However, she shares three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with her ex partner Scott Disick.
Cardi B recently gushed over her second child, taking small steps as he turned three-month-old
The royal family is said to be "quaking in their boots"
When Prince Charles tied the knot with Camilla, it was made clear that she could never be called queen
Whatever Jungkook does, it becomes a trend and this time it’s his Instagram username doing the honours
Prince Harry has reportedly said that "quitting your job can bring you joy"
Kate Middleton is never seen spending time with her own family during Christmas