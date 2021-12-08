Kourtney Kardashian wishes her romance with Travis Barker ‘never ends’

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has expressed her wish that her romance with fiancé Travis Barker 'never ends'.



The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and captioned it, “Halloween on Christmas”, a reference to the lyrics from the song ‘I Miss You’ by his band.

The lovebirds can be seen wearing black and white skeleton print tops.

Kourtney, 42 can’t stop gushing over the photo and wished their romance never ends.

She commented, “We’ll wish this never ends.”

Kourtney and the US musician got engaged in October this year after dating for nearly a year since January.

She has never been engaged or married before Barker. However, she shares three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with her ex partner Scott Disick.