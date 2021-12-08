Sara Ali Khan reveals her ‘biggest dream’

Celebrating the third anniversary of her debut film Kedarnath, Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan disclosed that three years ago her ‘biggest dream’ came true and she became an actor.
Taking to Instagram, Sara posted the trailer of Kedarnath and said: “3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it.”
The Simmba actor also shared a heartfelt note for co-star Sushant, saying “But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts.”
“From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant,” Sara concluded.
Kedarnath, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles, was released on December 7, 2018.
