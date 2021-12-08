Kim Kardashian shocks fans as she promotes Kanye West’s music concert

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce with estranged husband Kanye West, shocked fans as she promoted her former husband’s music concert amid romance with Pete Davidson.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared the link for tickets for Kanye West and Drake’s ‘Free Larry Hoover’ benefit concert.

Posting the link in her Insta Stories, Kim said “Kanye with special guest Drake live in concert at Los Angeles coliseum December 9th, 2021.”

She also used hashtag ‘Free Larry Hoover.”

The concert of Kanye and Drake, who recently ended their feud, is meant to advocate for prison reform and for the release of Hoover, the Gangster Disciples co-founder who is currently serving multiple life sentences.

Kim and Kanye share four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The 41-year-old reality TV star has filed for divorce from Kanye in February and she is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.