Federal Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday urged the chief justice of Pakistan and senior judges to reflect on the fact that the judiciary is among the most corrupt institutions in the country “especially when the salaries of the judiciary are the highest in this region”.



The federal minister’s statement came after the National Corruption Perception Survey 2021 conducted by Transparency International Pakistan concluded that the police and judiciary are the most corrupt institutions in the country.

The survey also revealed that the vast majority of people consider the federal government’s self-accountability to be unsatisfactory.

Taking to Twitter Fawad Chaudhry said according to a new survey report by the TI, the perception of corruption in the police and judiciary is at an all-time high.

“This should be a moment of reflection for the chief justice of Pakistan and senior judges, especially when the salaries of judges are the highest in Pakistan when we consider the region. Same is the case with the police,” he added.

According to a TI statement, the firm conducted the “National Corruption Perception Surveys” five times in the last 20 years: NCPS 2002, NCPS 2006, NCPS 2009, NCPS 2010 and 2011.

In 2021, the survey was conducted in all four provinces from October 14, 2021, to October 27, 2021 which reflected the perception of the general public on very important governance issues.

The key findings of the survey are: