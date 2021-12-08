Pakistani bowler Sajid Khan appeals during the second Test against Bangladesh.-AFP

DHAKA: Sajid Khan took 8-42 as Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 87 runs in the first innings of the second Test Wednesday and enforced the follow-on in search of victory on the final day in Dhaka.

Resuming on 76-7, the hosts needed to reach 101 to avoid following on after Pakistan declared their first innings at 300-4 in the rain-affected encounter.

But they added just 11 runs to their overnight score as Sajid and Shaheen Afridi mopped up the tail in the space of only six overs, leaving Bangladesh trailing Pakistan by 213 runs.

Sajid, who claimed six wickets on the previous day, struck in his first over of the morning to trap Taijul Islam leg before for nought before Afridi bowled Khaled Ahmed, also for a duck, next over.

Shakib Al Hasan was the last man dismissed when he holed out a catch to Azhar Ali at short cover off Sajid after making 33 runs, the highest in the Bangladesh innings.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible in the first three days because of rain and bad light.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Chittagong.