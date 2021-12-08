Virgil Abloh memorial service: A-listers pay respect to late designer

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Rihanna, Drake and other A-listers paid a special tribute to late fashion visionary Virgil Abloh as they attended memorial service in his hometown of Chicago at the Museum of Contemporary Art on Monday.
Close friends and celebrities, including Rihanna, Drake, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and more gathered to pay their respect to the late Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer.
There was not a dry eye in the room, which was adorned with several extravagant floral displays. The day included a moving performance by a tearful Lauryn Hill and eulogies from many including his wife Shannon Abloh and Tyler The Creator who also broke down.
