Virgil Abloh memorial service: A-listers pay respect to late designer

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Rihanna, Drake and other A-listers paid a special tribute to late fashion visionary Virgil Abloh as they attended memorial service in his hometown of Chicago at the Museum of Contemporary Art on Monday.

There was not a dry eye in the room, which was adorned with several extravagant floral displays. The day included a moving performance by a tearful Lauryn Hill and eulogies from many including his wife Shannon Abloh and Tyler The Creator who also broke down.

