Preity Zinta shares first glimpse of newborn twin

Preity took to Instagram on Tuesday to give fans an exclusive glimpse into her life as a new mom

Preity Zinta recently welcomed her first babies, a set of twins, and on December 7 shared her first picture with one of them.

The Veer-Zara actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to give fans an exclusive glimpse into her life as a new mom, sharing an adorable picture on Instagram.

Seen cuddling the baby in the picture, Preity captioned the post, “Burp cloths, diapers & babies… I’m loving it all.”





The picture was met with love from friends and fans, with fellow actresses Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra, and Patralekhaa also leaving hearts in the comment section.

Salman Khan’s rumoured flame Iulia Vantur also commented saying, “Loving mom, a beautiful image.”

The Kal Ho Na Ho star welcomed twins Jai and Gia Zinta Goodenough with husband Gene Goodenough through surrogacy last month.