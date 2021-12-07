Prince Charles 'deeply shocked and hurt' by Prince Harry, relations 'at an all time low'

Prince Charles and son Prince Harry's relationship is in hot waters.

After Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped backed from their duties as senior royals in 2020, tension in between the father-son duo has only risen.

Later came the Oprah interview, where both Harry and Meghan called out The Firm for its racist behaviour and insensitivity to the latter's mental health.

Now, tensions have escalated further after Harry refused to have association to Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz this Sunday. The Duke of Sussex said that he had 'severed ties' with Mahfouz a year before Prince Charles presented the controversial Saudi billionaire with a CBE.

Prince Charles, who is left startled by Harry's comments, is "deeply shocked and hurt", reports The Sun.

The Prince of Wales is "keeping a dignified silence" in honour of his future reign as King.