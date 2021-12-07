Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding festivities begin with Sufi performance?

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is about to walk down the aisle with her life partner-to-be Vicky Kaushal as their wedding festivities have seemingly started.

Six Senses resort in Rajasthan is where the couple will take vows on December 9 after two major events; Mehandi and Sangeet on December 7 and 9 respectively.

As fans are trying to somehow fetch a sneak peek into a strictly private star-studded event, a short clip surfaced online, sharing a glimpse into the celebrations.

In the video, the luxurious hotel can be seen decorated beautifully, as a group of performers steps up on the staircases to stage a heart-touching Sufi performance.

In the background a famed song Khwaja mere Khwaja from Hrithik Roshan starrer film, Jodha Akbar can also be heard playing.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that particular themes have been chosen to make the events more special.

Gold, Beige, ivory and white colours are selected for Mehandi while the theme bling will be followed for Sangeet.