Derbyshire County club signs Pakistani opener Shan Masood

In this PCB file photo, Shan Masood talks to the media at Gaddafi stadium, Lahore.

Derbyshire County Cricket Club on Tuesday announced that it has signed Pakistani opener Shan Masood for the entire season of 2022.

Masood has played more than 300 matches across all formats, scoring 31 centuries. He made 1,378 runs in 25 Tests.

"Playing county cricket in England is something I have always wanted to do, so when Mickey approached me, I jumped at the chance,” BBC Sports quoted him as saying.

“He’s perhaps been the greatest influence in my career and I am looking forward to working with him again at Derbyshire,” Masood added.

Chief executive Ryan Duckett told the club website: "Shan is an immensely talented batter and was a key target for Mickey Arthur in his plans to develop the Derbyshire squad.”