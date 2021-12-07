Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to stream wedding video on OTT for Rs. 100 crore?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are only a few days away from officially getting married!

While the guests, including Neha Dhupia and Kabir Khan, are tight-lipped about the festivities and pre-weding functions, Indian media reports that the couple might have striked a lucrative deal with an OTT platform for a live wedding streaming.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the couple has been offered a whopping amount, Rs 100 crore for their wedding video.

"It’s a common trend in the west for celebrities to sell off their wedding footage and images to magazines and at times even channels, as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness all that happened in the life-changing event of their idol. The streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal," revealed the media outlet.

It is however unsure if Vicky and Katrina have accepted the deal. Given the couple's secrecy around the wedding nuptials, fans doubt if there will be an OTT streaming of the big day.