Big Bash League: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf joins Melbourne Stars

Haris Rauf celebrates taking a wicket. Photo: Melbourne Stars Twitter

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf has joined Melbourne Stars once again for the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

The right-arm pacer, will play his first fixture of the ongoing league against the Brisbane Heat on December 27. His participation in the league, however, is subject to COVID-19 protocols.

Taking to Twitter, Melbourne Stars said: " We are proud to have Haris Rauf back at Team Green."



Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey said the team is waiting eagerly to see Rauf back in action.

"His addition brings experience, energy, and quality to our fast-bowling stocks,” said the coach.

Rauf, who is capable of reaching speeds above 150kph, had bagged an astonishing 20 wickets from 10 matches of BBL 2019-20, including a hat-trick.

It is learned that some more players of the Pakistan team will sign contracts with the league's franchises soon. Sources privy to the matter said that negotiations between Shadab Khan and Brisbane Heat were underway while Fakhar Zaman could join Sydney Thunder in the coming days.

Melbourne Stars squad: Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke (England), Brody Couch (replacement for Billy Stanlake), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Elliott, Syed Faridoun, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchcliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Nevill (replacement for Seb Gotch), Tom O’Connell, Sam Rainbird, Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa.