Hania Aamir's Swedish look-alike will leave your jaw-dropped

Actor Hania Aamir 's fans are going berserk over her Swedish doppelganger!
The revelation was made by a twitterati who goes by @thincrustgirl. Turning to her micro-blogging app on Monday, the netizen shared a photo from the makeup enthusiast with Instagram username 'fancymaggot.'
"Is this @realhaniahehe from a parallel universe???" the fan captioned her post.
Hania's fans were quick to respond to the viral photo, expressing their disbelief at the uncanny resemblance.
"Hania is wayyyy more pretty," wrote one fan while another added: "How do I unsee this," with shocked emoticons.
Meanwhile, Hania Aamir is busy promoting her upcoming drama Sang-e-Mah. The Momina Duraid Productions project also stars singer Atif Aslam.
