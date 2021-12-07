Aima Baig tops Spotify Pakistan's most streamed local female artist list

Leading Pakistani singer Aima Baig has added several feathers of success and achievements in her hat. This time, the Item Number vocalist left fans stunned as she has topped Spotify’s list of most streamed local female artists in Pakistan 2021.

The Baazi famed singer, who rose to fame with her debut track Kalabaaz Dil, turned to her Instagram an shared her biggest achievement. Sharing the post on her profile, Baig expressed her gratitude towards and called her achievement “a dream come true.”

“Most streamed female artist Pakistan 2021. I kid you not this is all a Dream come true,” she wrote in the caption.

Last week, Spotify Pakistan released its general ranking of artists for 2021 and Baig has emerged as the top local female artist. The music streaming channel listed the Malang crooner among the “queens of Pakistani music.”

In July, the Groove Mera singer announced her engagement to actor Shahbaz Shigri. At the 20th Lux Style Awards, Shahbaz hinted that the two might tie the knot by the end of the year.