 
close
Tuesday December 07, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Tom Holland says 'companionship' with beau Zendaya makes relationship strong

'Having a shoulder to cry on, has been a huge thing for the pair of us,' reveals Tom Holland

By Web Desk
December 07, 2021
Tom Holland says companionship with beau Zendaya makes relationship strong
Tom Holland says 'companionship' with beau Zendaya makes relationship strong

English actor Tom Holland and beau Zendaya are dishing  reason behind their loved-up chemistry.

Speaking  with the press ahead of the release of Spider Man: No Way Home,   Holland revealed that it is indeed companionship with co-star Zendaya that makes him cherish their relationship.

"Two friends coming together, experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on, has been a huge thing for the pair of us, and with Jacob (Batalon) as well. We really are a family," Holland said.

He added: "Becoming famous at the age of 19 ... this is a different kind of fame. There's not a corner of the world that Spider-Man hasn't touched. It's a lot to take in, so it's really nice for me to have a family to share that with."

Zendaya also went on to gush over her bond with boyfriend Holland.  

"I think just sometimes you have to be a person to vent to, someone to just be there and listen," Zendaya added.