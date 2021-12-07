Tom Holland says 'companionship' with beau Zendaya makes relationship strong

English actor Tom Holland and beau Zendaya are dishing reason behind their loved-up chemistry.
Speaking with the press ahead of the release of Spider Man: No Way Home, Holland revealed that it is indeed companionship with co-star Zendaya that makes him cherish their relationship.
"Two friends coming together, experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on, has been a huge thing for the pair of us, and with Jacob (Batalon) as well. We really are a family," Holland said.
He added: "Becoming famous at the age of 19 ... this is a different kind of fame. There's not a corner of the world that Spider-Man hasn't touched. It's a lot to take in, so it's really nice for me to have a family to share that with."
Zendaya also went on to gush over her bond with boyfriend Holland.
"I think just sometimes you have to be a person to vent to, someone to just be there and listen," Zendaya added.
Prince William sheds light on how his first love helped him become a conservationist
Vivek Oberoi opened up on how challenging it is to make it to the Bollywood industry
Experts warn Meghan Markle ‘could be haunted’ by future political moves
Prince William reportedly used to try and ‘shield’ Prince Harry from any of the struggles Princess Diana faced
Olivia Rodrigo announces plans for the upcoming 2022 Sour World Tour
Prince Harry bashed for throwing Prince Charles under the bus with his 'cash for honours’ statement