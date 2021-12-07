Shakira's FIFA anthem 'Waka Waka' hits 3 billion views on YouTube

Colombian rockstar Shakira’s hit song Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) has reached the three billion views milestone on YouTube.

The song recoded as the official track for 2010 FIFA World Cup, features the 43-year-old star alongside South African band, Freshlyground.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Girl Like Me crooner posted a short video clip of the song and expressed gratitude towards fans for making it a big hit.

“That’s unbelievable! I just saw that Waka Waka has reached 3 billion views on YouTube! Thank you guys for dancing alongside me in a video (and song) that brought so much joy into my life,” wrote Shakira.

Shakira famously met and fell in love with her partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique, while shooting the video of Waka Waka in 2010. The couple has since become parents to two sons, eight-year-old Milan, and six-year-old Sasha.