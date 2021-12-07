Blake Shelton dubs himself a ‘lazy deadbeat husband’ for Gwen Stefani

Lyricist and songwriter Blake Shelton recently left fans in rib-tickling laughter about how he’s the resident ‘lazy deadbeat husband’ of Gwen Stefani.

He made these claims while speaking to Ellen DeGeneres and was quoted saying, "At one point, I was saying in an interview, 'We're letting Gwen do whatever she wants for the wedding.' And then some writer wrote, 'Well, oh, look, he's already a lazy deadbeat husband'."

"What do I know about that stuff? Of course it was her and her vision. And all I had to do was drink and [expletive] Gwen Stefani, I mean, my God. the greatest gig I've ever had."

Check it out below:







