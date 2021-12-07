Prince Harry bashes ‘deliberately vague’ report on cash-for-honors scandal: report

Prince Harry recently clapped back against the ‘deliberately vague’ statement regarding the cash-for-honors statement.

According to People magazine, the statement reads, "It is disappointing that The Sunday Times, knowing all the facts, has chosen to encourage speculation by being deliberately vague to try to create a falsified link between the Duke of Sussex and the CBE scandal, of which he had no knowledge or involvement.”

"The Duke and his advisers, as well as his non-profit Sentebale, severed ties with Mr Mahfouz and his associates in 2015, no longer accepting further donations to Sentebale and discontinuing any plans for a fundraising event amid growing concerns over the motives for his support."

The statement also concluded by saying, "The Duke had one planned meeting with this donor nearly eight years ago, did not introduce him to any members of the royal family, and expressed his concerns about the donor.”