Meghan Markle warned Oprah chat ‘could haunt’ political aspirations: report

File Footage

Experts have warned Meghan Markle of the possible aftereffects of the Oprah tell-all and how it may “come back to haunt her” in future political aspirations.



This claim’s been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

During his interview with GB News journalist Nana Akua he was quoted saying, “Donald trump was saying he thought it was inappropriate that she[Meghan] used a Royal title when campaign.”

“I'm interested if she wants to go into politics how that will go down with the American people how the voters would regard this remember she's still got the HRH but you can't use it but she signs herself Meghan, Duchess of Sussex now.”

"She's very articulate as she campaigns in my opinion about extremely important issues such as paid parental leave for example which I believe is the right thing to do and also I mean with diversity gender equality there’s no doubt she'd be a very forceful campaigner for the democratic party how will the voters see her?”

Before concluding he also admitted, "Also Will they think back? perhaps Oprah could come back to haunt her because I think it's already launching us as well.”