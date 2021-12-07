Meghan Markle warned Oprah chat ‘could haunt’ political aspirations: report

Experts have warned Meghan Markle of the possible aftereffects of the Oprah tell-all and how it may “come back to haunt her” in future political aspirations.
This claim’s been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.
During his interview with GB News journalist Nana Akua he was quoted saying, “Donald trump was saying he thought it was inappropriate that she[Meghan] used a Royal title when campaign.”
“I'm interested if she wants to go into politics how that will go down with the American people how the voters would regard this remember she's still got the HRH but you can't use it but she signs herself Meghan, Duchess of Sussex now.”
"She's very articulate as she campaigns in my opinion about extremely important issues such as paid parental leave for example which I believe is the right thing to do and also I mean with diversity gender equality there’s no doubt she'd be a very forceful campaigner for the democratic party how will the voters see her?”
Before concluding he also admitted, "Also Will they think back? perhaps Oprah could come back to haunt her because I think it's already launching us as well.”
Joe Biden and his wife Jill's attendance marked the first time a sitting president had attended the event in five years
Katrina Kaif opened up about being an outsider in the initial days of her career
Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of one of the six rainbows she saw
Kim Kardashian took to social media to share photos of herself which fans could not help but notice the heavy edits
Hollywood actor Zendaya recently issued a hilarious quip about her height difference with Tom Holland
A royal expert has said that Prince William is "taking responsibility" for his problems over his relationship with...