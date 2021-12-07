Victoria Beckham showcases her strength in black sportswear during weightlifting session

Victoria Beckham showcased her fit physique during weightlifting session, reveling she's trying to keep up with her husband David Beckham at the gym.

The former Spice Girl showcased her strength in skintight black sportswear which she paired with cropped leggings and white trainers.

The 47-year-old tied her hair back in a high bun and went make-up free for the workout. She appeared focused as she lifted the barbell over her head.

Victoria Beckham, who appears to be a fitness diva in black gym wear, takes daily exercise and healthy diet to keep her ageless beauty up.



The fashionista, who usually gets up early to work up a sweat alongside her personal trainer Bobby Rich, tried for the first time doing some weightlifting overhead to strengthen her arm and back muscles.



She uploaded the stunning photo to Instagram, captioning it: 'Trying to keep up with @davidbeckham in the gym!'