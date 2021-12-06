Prince William's truth takes Kate Middleton's smile away?

Kate Middleton seems unhappy with William's words about Taylor Swift as the Duke of Cambridge revealed he once followed the pop star around after she asked him to sing.
Prince William, somehow, hurt the Duchess of Cambridge by sharing how he is left "cringeing" even now at the star-studded encounter with the singing sensation.
Speaking in Time to Walk, an Apple Fitness+ "audio experience", William recalled meeting both Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi at a 2013 event.
Shedding lights on the interesting encounter, Kate's husband said: "I’m sat next to Taylor Swift ... and she turns to me, she puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye and says, ‘Come on, William, let’s go and sing."
"To this day I still do not know what came over me. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm and says, ‘Come with me’ ... I got up, like a puppy, and went, ‘Yeah, OK. That seems like a great idea, I’ll follow you."
"I walked up on stage in a trance and then halfway through Bon Jovi’s Living’ on a Prayer song, I wake up and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Am I standing on a stage singing Livin’ on a Prayer, when I don’t even know the words'?"
Prince William's truth, according to some fans and royal commentators, has hurt his sweet wife Kate Middleton.
