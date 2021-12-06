Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott have ‘never been apart in two years’: source

Insiders recently spilled the beans on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship status amid speculations of a separation.

This claim was made public via a leaked W Magazine spread which was supposed to be scrapped in light of the Astroworld tragedy.

The author of the piece made a shocking revelation regarding the couple’s relationship status and admitted, “They are not a couple, and haven't been in two years.”

However, new claims by TMZ sources have lifted the lid on all speculations and Khloe Kardashian also issued further proof.

Despite the company’s “desperate” attempts to scrap the entire spread and stop delivery trucks from dispersing the printed copies, some saw the light of day.

The piece included a 60’s styled photo spread featuring the three-member squad.

Even though speculations have already been verified, the author of the piece Lynn Hirschberg maintains “Even though they will soon have two children together -- their daughter, Stormi, is 3 -- they are not a couple and haven't been in two years. They’re the modern family!'

While there were no quoted remarks from the couple themselves, Kylie did speak about the decision to have kids before deciding to marry.

She told the outlet, “I'm still only 24. And Travis and I are happy where we are. But who knows? I'm pregnant now and when I wear a wedding dress, I don't want to be pregnant.”