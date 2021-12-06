Katrina Kaif touches upon feeling lonely at the start of her career

Actress Katrina Kaif opened up about being an outsider in the initial days of her career as she sat down for a chat with publication.



The actress hails from the UK and has an accented English which makes her pretty different from all other pop icons of the Bollywood industry.

Slowly and gradually the star managed to carve a name in the industry with her versatility.

In a throwback interview with Farhan Akhtar, the Raajneeti actress said, "After I came back from shooting Kaizad’s (Gustad) film, we came back, and it was actually my birthday. I remember sitting entirely alone in my apartment, I had stayed in a small apartment near VSB college, and, I remember thinking…wow I really am alone, and it was a very lonely experience.”

“I think from the last three years, you could probably fill up a swimming pool with the amount I’ve cried.”



Katrina is now an extremely popular and loved actress of the industry.

The diva is all set to tie the knot on December 9, 2021 with Vicky Kaushal in a fort in Rajasthan.