Kim Kardashian remembers late father after seeing six rainbows

As Kim Kardashian celebrates her son Saint’s 6th birthday, she shared that she felt someone else’s presence that day.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share that she saw six rainbows during Saint’s special day.
She felt that it was a sign from her late father Robert Kardashian watching over her and making her son’s day special.
"OMG a 6th rainbow for my Saints 6th birthday," she captioned the post.
"I’ve never ever had this many rainbows in the same room at once!"
She continued in her post: "Thanks dad! ???? I’ll tell Saint you said Happy Birthday! #NeededThis."
Take a look:
