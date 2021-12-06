Kim Kardashian pens a warm wish for son Saint West on his birthday

 
Monday December 06, 2021
By Web Desk
December 06, 2021
Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West turned six-year-old and his mother couldn’t help but shower love and warm wishes over the birthday boy.

Taking to Instagram on December 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum prepared a swoon-worthy post to make West’s day even more special.

The series of snaps portraying West donning a bright smile and living his best moments with mom, netizens’ gave away their hearts to the little boy.

Kardashian also gushed over her baby boy as she wrote, “My baby Saint is 6 today! There's no one like you and your smile."

Calling West as her ‘bestie’, the KKW beauty mogul added, “I’ve never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you! Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles!”

“You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you’re 10! lol I love you forever,” she concluded.