Monday December 06, 2021
BTS members launch individual Instagram accounts, see their first posts

BTS members recently launched their individual accounts on Instagram on Monday

By Web Desk
December 06, 2021
BTS recently announced taking an ‘extended period of rest’ and just when fans started missing them, the K-pop idols opened their individual Instagram accounts.

Within a few hours, more than seven million people have started following each of the member while one of its singers, V outshined other with 7.8 million.

See the member's first post:

RM:

J-Hope:

Suga:

Jin:

V:

Jimin:

Jungkook:

The world-famous group’s label, Big Hit Music on Monday extended a statement, announcing that the singers are taking a break to ‘recharge with creative energy’, hinting at their comeback in early 2022.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour,” read the statement.

"BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul,” the label added.