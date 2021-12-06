BTS members launch individual Instagram accounts, see their first posts

BTS recently announced taking an ‘extended period of rest’ and just when fans started missing them, the K-pop idols opened their individual Instagram accounts.
Within a few hours, more than seven million people have started following each of the member while one of its singers, V outshined other with 7.8 million.
See the member's first post:
RM:
J-Hope:
Suga:
Jin:
V:
Jimin:
Jungkook:
The world-famous group’s label, Big Hit Music on Monday extended a statement, announcing that the singers are taking a break to ‘recharge with creative energy’, hinting at their comeback in early 2022.
“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour,” read the statement.
"BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul,” the label added.
