Robin Williams raised $50K ‘discreetly’ for a food bank before passing away

Late actor Robin Williams discreetly raised almost $50K in collaboration with a local Seattle food bank before his death.

The Seattle food bank in question received donations from the actor starting from way back since 2004 to 2008 but all of it was done discreetly.

His earliest donation has been traced back to 2004, and all proceeds he made were from his time doing standup at a nightclub within the area.

Whenever he’d have a local stand up night, the proceeds of the night would be transferred over to the food bank’s funds and it has all been tallied up to $50,000.

This news has been brought to light by UpWorthy and according to a statement by West Seattle Food Bank executives, “I was just astounded. Robin Williams is the type of person who really understands there are a lot of people who are really, really struggling.”