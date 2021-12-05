Sussanne Khan’s rumoured beau Arslan Goni responds to dating rumours

Sussane, former wife Hrithik Roshan, and Arslan have been linked after being spotted at multiple parties

Sussane Khan, former wife of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, has recently been linked to actor Arslan Goni after the two were spotted at multiple parties together.

Now, Arslan has finally addressed the rumours, reported Pinkvilla.

Days after the two were reported to have been in Goa together, Arslan took out the time to chat with ETimes, and seemingly rubbished reports of them being more than friends.

“It was just a birthday get-together with friends. Everyone can attend their friends’ birthday parties, right? People will always speculate and we know how to deal with it… by not paying heed,” he said.

He reiterated that the two are “very good friends”, saying, “I met her at a common friend’s house. We just hit it off instantly. We hang out together along with other friends. She is a very nice human being.”

The two sent rumour mills buzzing a few months ago after pictures of the two at different parties surfaced online. They were also reported to have hit Goa together in October.

Arslan was also present at Sussanne’s birthday bash and pictures showed the two holding hands as she cut her cake.

Sussanne and Hrithik separated in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. They share two sons together.