Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed’s latest picture sends rumour mills buzzing

Saeed and Mirza were spotted at superstar Fawad Khan’s 40th birthday party on a yacht in Dubai

Pakistani actors Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza’s latest picture has fans speculating about their chemistry, with many convinced that the two are, in fact, romantically linked.

Saeed and Mirza were spotted at superstar Fawad Khan’s 40th birthday party on a yacht in Dubai and photos and videos of them at the event have since been doing the rounds on social media.

The two have long been linked, and the latest pictures have once again sent rumours mills buzzing.





One fan wrote, “There is definitely something going on between them can see the chemistry from this picture,” while another commented, “They look so good together complementing each other.”

Many also wondered whether the two had secretly tied the knot, however, no proof of this exists.

“They are married long time ago. They live together I have seen them many times myself,” wrote one Instagram user under the duo’s picture.