Pak vs WI: Kieron Pollard ruled out of Pakistan tour due to injury

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard was ruled out of the upcoming Pakistan tour as he has not fully recovered from his hamstring injury sustained in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The Cricket West Indies has announced the name of experienced Devon Thomas as Pollard's replacement in the ODI squad and all-rounder Rovman Powell in the T20I squad.

The injured cricketer will undergo rehabilitation work under the supervision of CWI Chief Medical Officer Dr Israel Dowlat in Trinidad, and will be reassessed in a few weeks before the home series against Ireland and England in January 2022.



With Pollard ruled out, Nicholas Pooran will lead the team in the T20Is. He was stand-in captain when West Indies beat Australia 4-1 in the five-match CG Insurance T20I Series in St Lucia earlier this year. Shai Hope will captain the team in the ODIs for the first time. Pooran is vice captain for the ODIs and Hope the vice captain for the T20Is.

The West Indies are due to play three T20Is and three ODIs at the Karachi National Stadium from December 13 to 22. The start times for the matches are: T20Is at 6pm local time (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica) and the ODIs at 1pm local time (4am Eastern Caribbean/3am Jamaica).

The ODI series will be West Indies' fourth series of 12 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. West Indies are currently at the eighth position out of 13 teams and have the opportunity to move above Pakistan into the seventh position.

FULL SQUADS

One-Day Internationals

Shai Hope (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

T20 Internationals

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice captain), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

TOUR SCHEDULE

December 13 – 1st T20I, Karachi

December 14 – 2nd T20I, Karachi

December 16 – 3rd T20I, Karachi

December 18 – 1st ODI, Karachi

December 20 – 2nd ODI, Karachi

December 22 – 3rd ODI, Karachi