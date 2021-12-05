Kate and Oliver Hudson sing special ‘Happy Birthday’ for Britney Spears

Popular American stars Kate and Oliver Hudson dropped a special, musical birthday wish for their long-time friend, pop singer Britney Spears, who rang in her 40th birthday on Dec. 2.

The Gimme More hit maker turned to her Instagram on Saturday and posted the video clip made by the Hudson siblings for their friend.

In the video, Oliver, 45, channels his own R&B-style as he kicks off the song Happy Birthday. He was joined by his three-year-old niece and Kate’s daughter, Rani Rose in the video.

“Happy birthday dear Britney [expletive] Spears,” Oliver sang into the camera. Filming the special moment, Kate, 42, also joined in the at the very end to close out the song and blow a kiss to the birthday girl.

The Toxic singer shared the video on her Instagram feed and added a string of coffin emoticons in the caption. The Almost Famous star responded in the comments with a heart emoticon.