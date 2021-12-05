Missing pilot's body recovered from debris in Balochistan

QUETTA: The remains of an instructor pilot, Qazi Ajmal, were found from the debris of his gyrocopter crash in the Awaran area of Balochistan, three days after his aircraft went missing, Geo News reported.
Ajmal had flown from Karachi three days ago but his small lightweight aircraft reportedly crashed after disappearing when it entered Balochistan.
Balochistan wildlife department official Amanullah Sajdi said Ajmal's body was found from the mountains near Poldat in Awaran, where the small gyrocopter had crashed.
The Lasbella district SP seconded the official's statement, saying that the body and aircraft debris were recovered from Kund Malir. He said that the body was being shifted from Kund Malir to Hub.
Ajmal belonged to the Qazi family of Peshawar.
Polling will take place on December 20
Judgment in disqualification case would be reserved if he fails to submit his written response by December 23, says CEC
Pakistan sent over 1.1 million workers abroad during the last three years despite the COVID-19 pandemic, claims Fawad...
The government is turning the Parliament into a "rubber-stamp" institution with its recent actions, says the Opposition
Mercury may drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius in Karachi in next few days, predicts Met Office
PML-Q says it will not support any such local government system that would deprive rural areas of their due rights