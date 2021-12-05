BTS’ J-Hope outshines other Korean artists with his new record on Spotify

BTS has been making waves in music industry as a group while its members are also doing great job as solo artists, considering J-Hope’s new record on Spotify.

The Chicken Noodle Soup rapper on December 3 became the first Korean soloist to surpass eight million followers on the music streaming platform.

Not a long ago, the 27-year-old rapper made headlines when more than seven million people followed him on the platform on August 21.

After which his following skyrocketed, adding another million to the count in just 105 days.

Meanwhile, his top fifth position on the list is only behind the world-famous K-pop groups including his own, BLACKPINK, TWICE and EXO.

The Ego rapper has eight songs registered on the streaming service including his mix-tape Hope World and iconic collaboration single with Becky G.