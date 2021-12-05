Prince Harry felt Royal Family ‘erased him’ from Christmas broadcast

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly felt like he was ‘being erased’ from the Royal Family after Queen Elizabeth’s 2019 Christmas broadcast went live.



This claim’s been made by Brothers and Wives author Christopher Andersen.

During his latest interview with Us Weekly, he was quoted saying, “I think this is a turning point. There are all sorts of subtle messages that are conveyed in this, kind of soap opera that goes on."

“In 2018, she sat there in front of a Christmas tree. She gave her Christmas address and there were the family photos. … Including [Harry’s son] Archie and Megan and Harry, very prominently displayed.”

“The queen hasn’t decided what to do about it [amid the talks of Harry leaving]. There’s a point at which — just before she gives a speech to the director on set — [she is] asked her which photographs she wants in the shot next to her.”

But the monarch said, “We won’t be needing that one” pointing to the Sussex’s photograph.

“So there you had, in photographs right next to the queen, the people that clearly were most important to her. The Cambridges, all of them. Her [father], King George VI, and [Prince] Philip.”