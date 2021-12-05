Legal experts weigh in on Alec Baldwin’s possible liable charges in Rust shooting

The Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has reflected on Alec Bladwin’s decision to sit for a tell-all interview in regards to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

For those unversed, even though the actor has explained that it is unlikely anyone on the set of Rust will face legal repercussions, Carmack-Altwies warns no one has yet been cleared.

In her own interview with TMZ she claimed, “Everyone involved in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected, and it appears that certain actions and inactions contributed to this outcome."

"Once I have had the opportunity to review the complete investigation, certain individuals may be criminally culpable for his/her actions and/or inactions on the set of Rust.”