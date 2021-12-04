Ed Sheeran, Elton John release Holiday collab MV ‘Merry Christmas’

Ed Sheeran and Elton John have officially dropped their brand new feel-good music video for the Holidays and it's titled Merry Christmas.

The song included lighthearted and feel-good lyrics and they read, "So kiss me under the mistletoe / Pour out the wine let's toast and pray for December snow / I know there's been pain this year but it's time to let go / Next year you never know, but for now, Merry Christmas.”

During the course of the video, Sheeran also made his way outdoors to a full-sized snowman and also spread Christmas cheer atop a piano.

