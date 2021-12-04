 
Saturday December 04, 2021
Ed Sheeran, Elton John release Holiday collab MV ‘Merry Christmas’

By Web Desk
December 04, 2021
Ed Sheeran and Elton John have officially dropped their brand new feel-good music video for the Holidays and it's titled Merry Christmas.

The song included lighthearted and feel-good lyrics and they read, "So kiss me under the mistletoe / Pour out the wine let's toast and pray for December snow / I know there's been pain this year but it's time to let go / Next year you never know, but for now, Merry Christmas.”

During the course of the video, Sheeran also made his way outdoors to a full-sized snowman and also spread Christmas cheer atop a piano.

Check it out below: