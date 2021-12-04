Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora indulge in luxurious beach escapade in Maldives

Star Arjun Kapoor treated his fans with exotic glimpses of the peaceful beach on social media as he spent a beautiful moment with his girlfriend Malaika Arora in Maldives.
The couple like to keep their relationship low-key but once in a while they tend to share updates on their life.
Taking to Instagram stories, the 2 States actor posted stunning glimpses from the trip tagging his beloved Malaika in his post.
In one picture Malaika was spotted sitting with her legs propped up and a glass of wine as she observed the calm waves of the sea during a starry night.
On the other hand, the couple have been enjoying mouth watering cuisines at the vacay which fans could not stop drooling over.
