Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora indulge in luxurious beach escapade in Maldives

Saturday December 04, 2021
By Web Desk
December 04, 2021
Star Arjun Kapoor treated his fans with exotic glimpses of the peaceful beach on social media as he spent a beautiful moment with his girlfriend Malaika Arora in Maldives.

The couple like to keep their relationship low-key but once in a while they tend to share updates on their life.

Taking to Instagram stories, the 2 States actor posted stunning glimpses from the trip   tagging his  beloved Malaika  in his post. 

In one picture Malaika was spotted sitting with her legs propped up and a glass of wine as she observed the calm waves of the sea during a starry night.

On the other hand, the couple have been enjoying mouth watering cuisines at the vacay which fans could not stop drooling over. 