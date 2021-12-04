Kendall Jenner responds to critics with new photoshoot

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has stunned in winter outfits as she ditched figure-flaunting dress after criticism during a new styling session.

Kendall rocked a gorgeous light yellow fisherman-style crewneck sweater in several of the shots in the latest photoshoot, apparently responding to the critic.

Th 26-year-old fashionista , who made headlines last month for attending a wedding with fellow model Hailey Bieber in sizzling outfit, has now showed off her grace in gorgeous winter dresses.



Kylie's sister , according to her followers, wore skimpy outfit to outshine the bride with her iconic figure in November at her pal's wedding.

But her latest dressing has showcased her elegance and proved she sizzles in every dress, looking hot to trot while posing for her latest fashion campaign at horse ranch.

Some of Kendall's fans criticised her wedding look, with one wrote: "She wore this to a friends wedding?!? Yikes." Around 1000 fans agreed with a comment reading: So inappropriate for a wedding!" Topping replies, though, was a user stating: "This is her “ look at me, not the bride “ dress!"

One follower replied: "Yeesh a wedding? The dress is a moment but not a moment to be had at someone else’s wedding."

Kendall Jenner new campaign for online retailer About You has been unveiled after she teamed up with the brand to design numerous pieces for its Fall/Winter collection.



In on of the pics, Kendall rocked a dark flannel shirt and wore it on top of a light gray hoodie. She was spotted donning an elegant light brown button-up jacket on top of a light beige shirt that were both contrasted with a pair of dark gray jeans.



Kendall Jenner also sported a long-sleeve sweater that showed off a slight portion of her toned tummy while posing with a horse. The reality star also wore a fashionable and matching skirt as well as a pair of knee-high boots.