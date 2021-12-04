Kanye West has ‘Holy Trinity’ reasons for wanting Kim Kardashian back

Kanye West reportedly has a ‘Holy Trinity’ of reasons why he wants to mend fences with Kim Kardashian.
The Trinity has been broken down by a source close to the rapper and according to their revelations during an interview with The Post they admitted, “He calls the reasons for winning back Kim ‘The Holy Trinity'.”
The source also went on to detail all the reasons in order for the interviewer and explained, “He isn’t sure if any other woman is going to be able to put up with him.”
“He is a lot — and Kim is already used to everything, he doesn’t have to explain things to her. She knows how to put up with him when he is going through his dark days.”
“The second reason is the kids” and the third and final reason is that, “As a religious person he doesn’t want to get a divorce.”
However, that is not all, before concluding the insider also admitted that one of his biggest motivating factors is that He also cares about his image. He thinks [Kardashian] looks good next to him.”
Goncagül was played by Zeynep Kızıltan in "Dirilis:Ertugrul"
Kendall made headlines last month for attending a wedding with fellow model Hailey Bieber in sizzling outfit
Akshay Kumar extended a heartfelt birthday wish for a young girl on Twitter
Paris Hilton couldn’t erase her historic picture with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan from her memory
A report said that the NBA star is expecting his third child
'It's only because my last few films haven't done well,' quipped Shah Rukh Khan