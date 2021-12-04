George Clooney once declined ad offer paying him $35million: Here's why

George Clooney felt the money was not worth endorsing that particular product

In a chat with The Guardian about directing his new film The Tender Bar, the 60-year-old was asked whether he feels he has "enough money now" at this stage in his life.



That's when he disclosed, "Well, yeah. I was offered $35 million for one day's work for an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal about it and we decided it's not worth it.

"It was [associated with] a country that, although it's an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought: 'Well, if it takes a minute's sleep away from me, it's not worth it.'"

Clooney went on to reveal the reason he has been picky with the projects he does.

"In general, there just aren't that many great parts — and, look, I don't have to act," he said. "My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said, 'I can still bounce around pretty good, and we both love what we do. But we gotta make sure we don't book ourselves silly.' So part of it is just us making sure we live our lives."