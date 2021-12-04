Camila Cabello seemingly reacts to Shawn Mendes' new breakup song

Camila Cabello came forth reacting to ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes' new breakup song 'It’ll be okay.'



According to an inside source, the Cuban-Latino singer got a chance to hear the track before it was released, and she even gave Mendes her stamp of approval.

“This song was from his heart and was absolutely written about him and Camila. Camila was able to hear the song before it was released and she told him that it was beautiful,” the source said.



“Shawn started writing his new song when they began falling apart because that is how Shawn gets through tough times in his life – he writes about them,” the insider went on, but said Shawn hoped the two could remain close.

“Shawn doesn’t want her to be in any pain and he would like to remain in each other’s lives, but he wants some time apart before they can jump back into a friendship because they both need to learn to live without each other," they further said.



While announcing their split earlier, Mendes and Cabello revealed they would remain friends.

"We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple said.