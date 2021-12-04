‘Sick to my stomach,’ Mahira Khan expresses shock at Sialkot tragedy

Prominent figures and showbiz personalities across Pakistan have strongly condemned the Sialkot mob lynching, where a Sri Lankan national was tortured to death over allegations of blasphemy.
As per media reports, he was working as a manager at a private sportswear manufacturing factory. The District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Saeed Malik confirmed that the man named Priyantha Kumara was murdered by factory employees.
In response to the incident, several media personalities took to the social media and condemned the horrifying tragedy.
Pakistani film and TV actress Mahira Khan also took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Ashamed!! Sick to my stomach!! Looking at you @ImranKhanPTI for answers, for justice and to take away this menace from our country.”
Comedian Shafaat Ali, actress Mehwish Hayat, Ushna Shah and cricketer Muhammad Hafeez also condemned the murder, declaring the act as ‘shameful.’
