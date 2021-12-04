Prince William ‘would never brief press’ against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report

Experts have rallied around Prince William amid allegations that he intended to brief the press against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Royal author and biographer Duncan Larcombe made this claim and told True Royalty's The Royal Beat, “I can tell you as far as I am concerned there is no way that Prince William would deliberately brief against his brother. He simply wouldn’t do it.”
“One of the key issues with the BBC documentary is the fact that they underestimate just how sensitive a subject it is for Prince William that his own brother and sister-in-law Meghan have accused [The Firm] of briefing against them and deliberately allowing stories that aren't true about Meghan to circulate - [such as] that she made Kate cry before the wedding - and their claim that stories are the wrong way round.”
BBC's new documentary The Princes and the Press looks into Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship with the media
