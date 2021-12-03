Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott acting ‘inseparable’ in wait for baby no. 2: source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly anxious amid the wait for baby no. 2’s arrival and it appears the duo intend to soak up every minute during their wait.

The news has been brought to light by a source close to E News and according to their reports, "She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes. She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."



Even Travis is all hands on deck the second time around. The insider admitted, "Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy.

Not only that, "They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come."

Even their first-born Stormi is excited about having a new sibling, "Stormi is really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long. She's fully aware and is very excited."