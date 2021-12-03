 
Kensington Palace issues statement on Prince William's latest activity ahead of Christmas

Prince William is encouraging people to walk for their mental health

By Web Desk
December 03, 2021
Prince William will appear on a special festive episode of Time to Walk on Monday 6th December encouraging people to take some time out and walk for their mental health over the Christmas period, said a statement issued by the Kensington Palace.

The statement said Time to Walk is an audio walking experience from Apple Fitness+, designed to encourage people to walk more often and reap  mental and physical benefits from one of the healthiest activities.

It added, in each episode guests walk in a location that is meaningful to them, while sharing their reflections on lessons learned, important memories and life experiences, through stories, photos and songs.

Check out the full statement below:

