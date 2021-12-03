Kensington Palace issues statement on Prince William's latest activity ahead of Christmas

Prince William will appear on a special festive episode of Time to Walk on Monday 6th December encouraging people to take some time out and walk for their mental health over the Christmas period, said a statement issued by the Kensington Palace.
The statement said Time to Walk is an audio walking experience from Apple Fitness+, designed to encourage people to walk more often and reap mental and physical benefits from one of the healthiest activities.
It added, in each episode guests walk in a location that is meaningful to them, while sharing their reflections on lessons learned, important memories and life experiences, through stories, photos and songs.
Check out the full statement below:
