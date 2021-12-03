Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds walk streets of NYC sans kids

Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are spending time together in New York.
The couple was spotted strolling in the city this week with Blake's arms wrapped around her husband as she walked alongside the pavement.
Blake, 34, tucked a stylish black turtleneck into a pair of high-waisted jeans that she cinched in with a Gucci belt around her slim waistline.
Ryan, 45, on the other hand was wearing a pair of Nike Blazer Mid Off-White All Hallow's Eve sneakers designed by the late Virgil Abloh.
Blake and Ryan's walk in NYC comes shortly after the Free Guy star was honoured with a Governor General's Award by his native Canada.
